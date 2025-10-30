GoHealth (GOCO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.06) per share and revenue of $102.3550 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.37. GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.The firm had revenue of $94.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOCO stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.62. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in GoHealth by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

GOCO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

