Diodes (DIOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $392.1670 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diodes Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $54.46 on Thursday. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,236.44. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,634.30. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 132.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 402,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 228,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1,405.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 118,430 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 944.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 67,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Diodes by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diodes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

