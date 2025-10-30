Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

