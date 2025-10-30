SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.04.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

