EPAM Systems (EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $1.3747 billion for the quarter. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS.Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.55. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,939.42. This trade represents a 91.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.41.

Read Our Latest Report on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.