Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $269.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $278.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

