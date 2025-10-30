Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.17. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

Glacier Media Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Glacier Media Company Profile

Glacier Media Inc offers information and marketing solutions. It operates in three segments Environmental, Property and Financial Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. Environmental, Property and Financial Information includes the company’s business to business content, marketing solutions and data information products that are environmental, and property-related.

