World Investment Advisors Sells 12,834 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

World Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.22% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 32.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.0% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

IAUM stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

