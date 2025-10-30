HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,526,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,450 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 22.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $819,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 136,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.

Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

