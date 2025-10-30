Hantz Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $900,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.7%

NOBL opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.