Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 125,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,502,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $277,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $504.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.85. The company has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.