Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 5,185 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust $BUI

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust comprises about 0.8% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4,742.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

