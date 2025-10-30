Carret Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

