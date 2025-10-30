Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 41.3% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 61.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 48.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.7% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 46.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $261.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.24 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.81. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.17.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

