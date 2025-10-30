Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $51,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2%

DIA opened at $476.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $480.39.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

