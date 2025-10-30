iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,346,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,328,000 after buying an additional 3,151,863 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 559.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,455,000 after buying an additional 1,172,866 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $113,302,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,318,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,836,000 after acquiring an additional 653,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $104.39 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.11.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.