Field & Main Bank Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 39,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.