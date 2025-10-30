Atria Investments Inc Sells 6,242 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,125,000 after buying an additional 612,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,252,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,039,000 after purchasing an additional 653,023 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,856,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,556,000 after buying an additional 75,058 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,698,000 after buying an additional 524,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,483,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,308,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.23. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $102.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.4714 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

