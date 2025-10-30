Field & Main Bank Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,478.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,080 shares of company stock worth $9,341,746. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

