MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,124 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $48.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

