Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

