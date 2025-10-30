MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

