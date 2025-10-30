Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 821,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,790 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

