CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $27,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $545.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.40, a P/E/G ratio of 128.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $294.68 and a 1-year high of $553.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,090 shares of company stock valued at $78,144,499. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

