Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 222,755 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,755 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 7.2% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $38,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.74 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

