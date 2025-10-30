Austin Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after buying an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after buying an additional 394,157 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $95.63 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

