Atria Investments Inc Has $15.73 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $616,375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,110 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Zoetis by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after purchasing an additional 846,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 900,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,228,000 after purchasing an additional 743,926 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Zoetis stock opened at $143.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $183.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

