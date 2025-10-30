Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $280,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3%

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $279.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $302.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

