Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $212.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

