Amalgamated Bank Purchases 12,646 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $60,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE GE opened at $313.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.