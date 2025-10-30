Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

