Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,477,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,890,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Docusign by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,028,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after buying an additional 318,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Docusign by 372.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,714,000 after buying an additional 1,440,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,557,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 809.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,017,000 after buying an additional 1,038,962 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $427,980.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,187.44. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,983.74. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $68.98 on Thursday. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

