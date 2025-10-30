Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) $ETHE

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 635.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 117,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 43,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 3.3%

ETHE stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

