Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after buying an additional 191,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,229,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,170,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.94.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $368.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $372.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This trade represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,553 shares of company stock worth $10,361,079 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

