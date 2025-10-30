World Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,942 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,325,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $175,827,000 after purchasing an additional 351,431 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.64. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

