Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,039 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
IEI opened at $119.69 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.69.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
