One Day In July LLC Has $31.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VBK opened at $304.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $310.81.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
