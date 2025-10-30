One Day In July LLC Has $31.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $304.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.