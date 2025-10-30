Advisory Alpha LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total value of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,420 shares of company stock worth $28,134,684. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $558.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.04 and a 200-day moving average of $456.10. The company has a market capitalization of $210.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

