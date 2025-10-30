Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,763 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 144.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 38.6% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $358,995 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX stock opened at $181.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

