HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,005 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021,873 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920,805 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,429 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

