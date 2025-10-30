Genius Sports Limited $GENI Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 40.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,843,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

GENI opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

