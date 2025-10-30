One Day In July LLC Buys 3,841 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VONG opened at $126.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $126.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

