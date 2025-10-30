Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.92 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.9%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 328.21%.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

