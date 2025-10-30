Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 11,706 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,570,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $849,606,000 after buying an additional 6,829,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,431,000 after buying an additional 1,086,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,138.14 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

