Spire Wealth Management Sells 70,046 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,046 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $22,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $48.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

