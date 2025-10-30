Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stake Trimmed by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,124,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,408,000 after purchasing an additional 311,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,938,000 after purchasing an additional 460,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 180,204 shares of company stock valued at $18,544,846 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

