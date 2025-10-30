Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,027 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $19,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $394.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.13 and a fifty-two week high of $404.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.00 and a 200 day moving average of $367.71.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

