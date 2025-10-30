Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in QVC Group Inc. $QVCGA

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in QVC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. QVC Group comprises approximately 0.0% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QVC Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
QVC Group Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of NASDAQ QVCGA opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.03. QVC Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $31.25.
QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $21.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter.
QVC Group Profile
QVC Group, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
