Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,458 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

