Reviewing Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) & Its Competitors

Volatility & Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.48, suggesting that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A -$1.15 million -3.98 Lomiko Metals Competitors $7.82 billion $431.05 million -18.58

Lomiko Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A N/A N/A Lomiko Metals Competitors -1,015.85% -12.18% -4.41%

Summary

Lomiko Metals beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

